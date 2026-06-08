Apple introduces automatic image filtering in parental controls
What's the story
Apple is enhancing its parental control features with the introduction of automatic image filtering. The new capability, announced at WWDC 2026, will automatically filter out potentially inappropriate or harmful images sent to a child's device. This includes not just explicit content but also violent and gory images that could be disturbing for young users.
Online safety
Kids can now ask parents for visiting blocked websites
Apple is also expanding its "Ask" feature, giving parents more control over their children's online activities. Now, kids can request permission from their parents to visit certain websites that are usually blocked by filters. The same goes for messaging unknown users; a parent will have to approve this action first. These changes are part of Apple's broader efforts to improve child safety on its platforms.
Screen time overhaul
Revamped Screen Time feature
Along with these changes, Apple is also revamping its Screen Time feature. The new version will give parents and caregivers more detailed control over their kids' device usage. They can set specific time limits for different categories of activities like movies or games, and even adjust these rules based on whether it's a weekday or weekend.
Collaboration
Guidelines for healthy screen time
In another move, Apple is working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to create guidelines for healthy screen time. The collaboration comes amid a global push for age verification and social media bans for teen users. It remains to be seen how much this initiative will keep Apple away from regulatory scrutiny in the future.