Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in India amid AI
Technology
Apple just bumped up the prices for MacBooks and iPads across India, thanks to rising costs for parts caused by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
If you're eyeing a new device, here's what it'll cost now: MacBook Air starts at ₹1,49,900, MacBook Pro at ₹2,39,900, iPad at ₹47,900, and iPad Pro at ₹1,39,900.
The new prices kick in right away.
Apple cites AI memory storage demand
Apple explained that demand for memory and storage (driven by expanding AI data centers) is making production more expensive.
High-end models used by creators and professionals are especially affected since they rely heavily on these components.
Apple says these price changes reflect bigger industry challenges as AI keeps reshaping tech costs.