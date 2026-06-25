Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in India amid AI Technology Jun 25, 2026

Apple just bumped up the prices for MacBooks and iPads across India, thanks to rising costs for parts caused by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

If you're eyeing a new device, here's what it'll cost now: MacBook Air starts at ₹1,49,900, MacBook Pro at ₹2,39,900, iPad at ₹47,900, and iPad Pro at ₹1,39,900.

The new prices kick in right away.