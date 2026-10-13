Apple's new Home Collection includes cameras, video doorbell, and thermostats
What's the story
Apple has teamed up with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric to launch the Apple Home Collection. The new range of smart home devices includes security cameras, a video doorbell, a door lock, and two thermostats. The collection was introduced at Apple's Welcome Home event in New York City today. It marks Apple's foray into the smart home space, led by its new Siri AI-powered HomeView smart display.
Product details
All devices in collection work with Apple Home app
The Apple Home Collection features a unified design language, with each product sporting a simple and clean look.
The devices are available in black or silver, with some white accents. They are designed to blend into your home decor rather than stand out.
All products in the collection work with the Apple Home app, eliminating the need for third-party apps or accounts for setup and use.
Market impact
Apple enters smart home market with new product lineup
The launch of the Apple Home Collection fills a gap in Apple's product lineup, giving it a range of devices designed to work seamlessly with Apple Home.
This move is similar to Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest, both of which have their own smart home products.
The collection includes six devices in total, with the UWB-powered door lock being the most interesting as it's only the third lock on the market to support Apple's hands-free unlocking.
Device breakdown
Smart lock and video doorbell
The LG smart lock, priced at $349, supports Apple Home Key and hands-free unlocking via UWB.
It also has a keypad for PIN code entry and a physical keyhole hidden under the rotating keypad.
The video doorbell costs $249 and features two cameras, one front-facing for viewing visitors, and one pointing down for packages.
Both cameras support up to 2.5K resolution.
Cameras
Indoor and outdoor cameras
The indoor camera in the collection costs $199 and is compatible with HomeKit Secure Video, recording up to 2.5K resolution.
Its unique feature is automatic up-and-down movement, giving users control over when they're being recorded.
The outdoor camera comes in two models, one without lights for $299 and one with motion-activated floodlights for $399.
Both support up to 2.5K resolution and are compatible with HomeKit Secure Video.
Thermostat
Two smart thermostats
The Apple Home Collection also includes two smart thermostats, a round LG model and a square Schneider Electric version.
They cost $199 each, are designed for North American HVAC systems, and work with or without a C-wire.
Both support Matter, allowing them to integrate with other smart home ecosystems.
Each comes with remote sensors for monitoring temperature and humidity.