Apple improves AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with new beta
Apple just rolled out a fresh beta firmware (8A5343a) for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, but it's only for developers right now.
The update aims to boost call quality and multimedia features, replacing the previous 8A5324b version.
You'll need iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS Tahoe to try it out.
Beta firmware brings these changes
This beta makes audio clearer on calls and recordings—great if you're into interviews or podcasts.
There's also a fun new trick: you can use your AirPods as a camera remote with the Camera app for easy hands-free photos or videos.
Plus, developers get a smoother install process by grabbing the update directly from their AirPods settings when connected.