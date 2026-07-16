Apple India back-to-school sale includes AirPods and Apple Pencil Pro

The new MacBook Air (2026) with M5 chip drops to ₹1,37,900 after student savings, plus you get to pick either free AirPods 4 or four AirTags.

The MacBook Pro lineup starts at ₹2,27,900 for the 2025 model; the higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max versions are also discounted.

For iPads: the iPad Air (2025) with M4 chip starts at ₹83,900 and the iPad Pro (2025) from ₹1,27,900, with a free Apple Pencil Pro and the option to add AirPods or AirTags at an extra cost.

You can also upgrade to AirPods with active noise cancelation or go for the latest Pros by paying extra if you want more features.