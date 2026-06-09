Apple Intelligence has improved Safari, Messages, Calendar on your iPhone
What's the story
Apple has announced a major update for its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Apple Intelligence. The new version will be integrated into various apps including Safari, Messages, Calendar, and Phone. The update brings several advanced features such as AI-powered tab management in Safari, one-tap updating of compromised passwords, cross-app context awareness during calls, and natural language-based shortcut creation.
Safari enhancements
AI-powered tab management in Safari
The Apple Intelligence update will bring AI-powered tab management to Safari, automatically grouping tabs by topic and suggesting related ones for existing groups. A new page monitor feature will alert users when changes are detected on a webpage, making it easier to keep track of time-sensitive information such as prices or news stories.
Security
One-tap password updating
The update also simplifies the process of updating compromised passwords with a single tap, using AI and Safari to do it automatically. In Messages, users will get AI-powered reply suggestions and a new feature that surfaces photos based on text descriptions. This way, you won't have to scroll through your gallery to find what you're looking for.
App integration
Calendar and Phone app enhancements
The Calendar app will now let users create events in natural language by just mentioning the people involved and the time. The Phone app, on the other hand, can pull context from other apps like Mail and Messages mid-call. For example, if you're talking to an airline, it can show your flight details from your email in real-time.
Feature upgrades
Revamped Shortcuts app
The update also revamps the Shortcuts app with AI-powered creation. Instead of manually creating a workflow step by step, users can now describe what they want in plain language and the app will automatically create the shortcut. The Image Playground app gets natural-language editing and a new model that can create more photorealistic images.
Tool upgrades
New features in the Photos app
Apple is also updating its Photos cleanup tool with better infill and higher-quality object removal. The company is adding an AI-powered expansion tool that can extend the edges of a photo. A new feature called Spatial Reframing lets you reposition subjects or objects within a frame, using on-device spatial models combined with an image generation model to convincingly fill in the new perspective.