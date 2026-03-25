Apple introduces age verification for adult content in the UK.
Technology
Apple just launched a new age check for iPhone and iPad users in the UK
After updating to iOS 26.4, you'll need to confirm your age with a credit card or ID scan if you want access to adult apps or content.
Skip it, and web content filters will be turned on automatically, and is part of the U.K.'s push for better online safety for young people.
Ofcom supports the move, but privacy advocates raise concerns
Ofcom, the U.K.'s media regulator, says this is a solid step toward protecting minors online and that it aligns with efforts under the Online Safety Act.
But not everyone's on board: privacy advocates are concerned about sharing sensitive information through ID scans or credit cards, raising questions about how to balance safety with personal privacy.