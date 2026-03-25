Apple introduces age verification for adult content in the UK. Technology Mar 25, 2026

Apple just launched a new age check for iPhone and iPad users in the UK

After updating to iOS 26.4, you'll need to confirm your age with a credit card or ID scan if you want access to adult apps or content.

Skip it, and web content filters will be turned on automatically, and is part of the U.K.'s push for better online safety for young people.