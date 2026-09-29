Apple introduces AppleCare+ One Family in US for $49.99 monthly
Technology
Apple introduced AppleCare One Family in the US available from September 14, letting a Family Sharing group of up to six people cover eligible Apple products for $49.99 a month through Family Sharing.
The plan keeps your usual AppleCare+ perks but adds coverage for theft and loss, so your gadgets (and your wallet) get some extra peace of mind.
AppleCare+ One Family damage and theft
You get unlimited accidental damage and warranty claims, plus up to six theft or loss claims each year.
Even older devices (as long as they're under four years old and working) can be added.
Setup is simple: turn on Family Sharing on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then manage everything right from your device settings, no extra hassle.