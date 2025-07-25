Next Article
Apple introduces customizable wallpapers on Saudi online store
Apple just launched a cool new wallpaper creator on its Saudi online store, letting you design wallpapers with the Apple logo in Arabic script.
You can mix and match five logo colors and five backgrounds—think purple, pink, red, green, or blue—with options like a bold red-on-yellow combo.
Wallpapers for all devices
Wallpapers are sized for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, so everyone's covered.
This move comes as Apple opens its official online store in Saudi Arabia (with full Arabic support), making it easier for locals to buy devices directly—and adding a personal touch that feels right at home.