Apple introduces foundation models for on-device AI features

How foundation models is already transforming apps

Foundation Models is already making everyday apps more helpful. SmartGym now turns plain workout descriptions into personalized routines.

Stoic creates custom journaling prompts based on your mood and sleep (and keeps your info private).

In education, CellWalk adapts lessons to what you know, while Grammo gives instant grammar feedback.

Plus, the framework helps productivity apps organize documents and data automatically—making things smoother all around.