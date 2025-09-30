Apple introduces foundation models for on-device AI features
Apple just dropped Foundation Models, a new framework that lets developers add powerful on-device AI features to their apps—without sacrificing privacy or paying extra.
It works with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26.
Susan Prescott, Apple's VP of Worldwide Developer Relations, said Apple is excited to see developers around the world already bringing privacy-protected intelligence features into their apps.
How foundation models is already transforming apps
Foundation Models is already making everyday apps more helpful. SmartGym now turns plain workout descriptions into personalized routines.
Stoic creates custom journaling prompts based on your mood and sleep (and keeps your info private).
In education, CellWalk adapts lessons to what you know, while Grammo gives instant grammar feedback.
Plus, the framework helps productivity apps organize documents and data automatically—making things smoother all around.