Apple's new MacBook Pro arrives with an OLED touchscreen
What's the story
Apple has finally embraced the idea of touchscreen laptops with its latest MacBook Pro. The tech giant introduced the innovative device at its "Pro and tell" event today. The new laptop comes with a stunning OLED touchscreen and is priced at ₹349,900 for the 14-inch model and ₹409,900 for the 16-inch version. Pre-orders are already open, with shipments starting November 6 onward.
Tech specs
A look at the display
The new MacBook Pro features a "ProLED XDR" display, which is an OLED screen.
It boasts a peak SDR brightness of 2,000 nits, refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and an impressive contrast ratio of 10 million to one.
The laptop is powered by either M5 Pro or M5 Max chips (not the newly announced M6 chip) and comes with Dynamic Island on the screen for Live Activities notifications like iPhones.
Touch technology
Touch sensor integrated directly into the display panel
Apple has integrated the screen's touch sensor "directly into the display panel" instead of layering it on top.
This design choice is said to lower latency and improve user experience.
The company also highlights potential use cases for the touchscreen, such as testing iOS and iPadOS apps directly on the display or playing software instruments right on it.
Battery
Promises up to 24 hours of battery life
The new MacBook Pro comes with a "newly designed hinge" for improved stability.
The 14-inch model weighs 1.3kg while the 16-inch version tips the scales at 1.8kg.
It also promises up to 24 hours of battery life and packs a MagSafe 3 port, headphone jack, SD card reader, HDMI port, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports.
Others
It can support up to 4 external displays
Apple is touting an "enhanced six-speaker sound system" on the new MacBook Pro. The company claims it offers "50% deeper bass and remarkable sound clarity." The laptop can support up to three external displays simultaneously or four if you opt for an M5 Max version.