Apple's new MacBook Pro arrives with an OLED touchscreen

The new MacBook Pro features a "ProLED XDR" display, which is an OLED screen.

It boasts a peak SDR brightness of 2,000 nits, refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and an impressive contrast ratio of 10 million to one.

The laptop is powered by either M5 Pro or M5 Max chips (not the newly announced M6 chip) and comes with Dynamic Island on the screen for Live Activities notifications like iPhones.