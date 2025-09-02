Apple introduces new AI models ahead of September 9 event

Both models are available on Hugging Face

You can find both models on Hugging Face, optimized especially for Apple silicon using their open-source tech.

MobileCLIP2 stands out by being 85 times faster and way smaller than older versions, making it perfect for things like object recognition or generating quick image descriptions.

Plus, there's a browser version of FastVLM (called FastVLM-0.5B) that lets you summarize images or spot text right from your browser—no downloads needed.

Apple's keeping user privacy front and center with these updates.