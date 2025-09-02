This teen built AI tool for color-blind students

Aahan Ritesh Prajapati, a 17-year-old from Adani International School, built an AI tool that tweaks textbook diagrams and maps so students with red-green color blindness can actually see what's going on. Diagnosed himself in fourth grade, Aahan knows firsthand how tough it can be.

Aahan's model hits 99.7% accuracy Aahan's model hits a 99.7% accuracy rate and earned him the Crest Gold Award (UK), bringing international attention to his work.

Since color blindness often goes unnoticed in schools, this tech could make a real difference for many.

He also organized screenings He didn't stop at coding—Aahan organized screenings for more than 10,000 students across multiple districts, uncovering 131 new cases of color blindness.

For many, it was a life-altering revelation; for example, one aspiring Army cadet finally understood why certain subjects had always seemed impossibly difficult.