India unveils 1st homegrown microprocessor, Vikram, at Semicon India 2025
India has rolled out Vikram, its first homegrown 32-bit microprocessor, at Semicon India 2025.
Unveiled by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory, Vikram is built for space launch vehicles and is meant to cut down on the country's reliance on imported chips.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there for the big reveal, along with test chips from four approved projects.
Vaishnaw calls Vikram's launch a 'historic moment'
Vikram's launch marks a major step in India's push to become a global player in semiconductor tech. Five new chip manufacturing units are also on the way to back this effort.
Vaishnaw credited PM Modi's vision for driving these changes and pointed to India's recent 7.8% economic growth as proof that the country is ready for more investment—even calling on global firms to get involved in India's growing tech scene.