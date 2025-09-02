India unveils 1st homegrown microprocessor, Vikram, at Semicon India 2025

Vaishnaw calls Vikram's launch a 'historic moment'

Vikram's launch marks a major step in India's push to become a global player in semiconductor tech. Five new chip manufacturing units are also on the way to back this effort.

Vaishnaw credited PM Modi's vision for driving these changes and pointed to India's recent 7.8% economic growth as proof that the country is ready for more investment—even calling on global firms to get involved in India's growing tech scene.