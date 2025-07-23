Next Article
Apple introduces new AppleCare subscription for multiple devices
Apple just dropped AppleCare One—a subscription that lets you cover up to three of your devices for $19.99 a month.
You get perks like unlimited accidental damage repairs, battery coverage, and 24/7 support.
Plus, theft and loss protection now finally includes iPads and Apple Watches, not just iPhones.
New plan launches in the US this Thursday
You can add devices up to four years old (after a quick diagnostic check), and sign up right from your device or at an Apple Store.
It's way cheaper than paying for separate plans for each gadget.
If you only want coverage for one device, single-device plans are still around—and they now offer theft and loss protection for iPads and Watches too.
The new plan launches in the US this Thursday!