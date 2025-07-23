Nearly 70% astronauts on long missions develop this eye condition
NASA's discovered that nearly 70% of astronauts on long missions develop something called SANS, which messes with their vision—think blurry eyesight and trouble focusing, sometimes even after they're back on Earth.
Astronauts like Dr. Sarah Johnson have shared how tough this can be, making it a real concern for anyone planning to spend serious time in space.
NASA's ongoing battle with SANS
Turns out, SANS is linked to fluid shifts in zero gravity that put extra pressure on the eyes and brain.
NASA's testing fixes like special contact lenses, new meds, and even a head-pressure device called the VIIP chamber.
As NASA gears up for longer trips (hello, Mars!), solving this could also help treat eye diseases back home—so research up there might end up helping all of us down here too.