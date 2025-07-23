Nearly 70% astronauts on long missions develop this eye condition

NASA's ongoing battle with SANS

Turns out, SANS is linked to fluid shifts in zero gravity that put extra pressure on the eyes and brain.

NASA's testing fixes like special contact lenses, new meds, and even a head-pressure device called the VIIP chamber.

As NASA gears up for longer trips (hello, Mars!), solving this could also help treat eye diseases back home—so research up there might end up helping all of us down here too.