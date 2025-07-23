Instagram adds new safety features to protect teens from creeps

Meta is still facing legal heat

These updates build on earlier tools that led to over 2 million blocks or reports in June 2023 alone.

Meta recently disabled 135,000 accounts for inappropriate behavior with minors and tightened filters so teens see fewer messages or comments from strangers.

The app still requires users to be at least 13, but adults can set up accounts for younger kids if they're open about it.

Even with these steps, Meta is still facing legal heat over how Instagram affects teen mental health—reminding everyone there's always more work to do on online safety.