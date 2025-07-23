Instagram adds new safety features to protect teens from creeps
Instagram just rolled out fresh safety features to help protect teens from sketchy content and online creeps.
Now, when you get a DM, you'll see when that account was created—making it easier to spot anything suspicious.
Plus, you can block and report someone in one go if things get weird.
It's all part of Meta's push to make Instagram a safer place for young people.
Meta is still facing legal heat
These updates build on earlier tools that led to over 2 million blocks or reports in June 2023 alone.
Meta recently disabled 135,000 accounts for inappropriate behavior with minors and tightened filters so teens see fewer messages or comments from strangers.
The app still requires users to be at least 13, but adults can set up accounts for younger kids if they're open about it.
Even with these steps, Meta is still facing legal heat over how Instagram affects teen mental health—reminding everyone there's always more work to do on online safety.