Next Article
Major security flaw in Microsoft SharePoint affected 400 organizations: Report
A major security flaw in Microsoft SharePoint has let hackers target about 400 organizations—way up from the original 60.
Most victims are in the US, including key government agencies like the National Nuclear Security Administration, but companies in Mauritius, Jordan, South Africa, and the Netherlands were also affected.
Hackers stole sensitive info, pretended to be real users
Hackers exploited this bug to sneak into servers, steal sensitive info, and even pretend to be real users.
Microsoft says Chinese state-backed groups are likely involved, though China denies it.
Even with patches out now, experts warn attackers may still have access—making regular updates and smart cybersecurity habits more important than ever.