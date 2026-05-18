Apple iOS 27 uses on-device AI for GenMoji suggestions
Technology
Apple's iOS 27 is about to make texting a bit more fun and personal.
The Genmoji feature, first seen in iOS 18, will now use on-device AI to suggest custom emoji as you type, based on what you're actually talking about.
So if you're chatting about someone's birthday, expect cake or confetti emoji to show up right when you need them.
Apple Camera app adds customizable widgets
iOS 27 isn't just about emoji; it's also adding a customizable Camera app.
You'll be able to rearrange controls like flash, exposure, and timer using new widgets organized by shooting mode.
It's all designed to make snapping photos feel more tailored to how you like it.