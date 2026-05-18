Apple iOS 27 uses on-device AI for GenMoji suggestions Technology May 18, 2026

Apple's iOS 27 is about to make texting a bit more fun and personal.

The Genmoji feature, first seen in iOS 18, will now use on-device AI to suggest custom emoji as you type, based on what you're actually talking about.

So if you're chatting about someone's birthday, expect cake or confetti emoji to show up right when you need them.