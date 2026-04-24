Apple iPhone 18 Pro CAD dummies show thicker camera modules
Technology
Leaked images hint that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup (including Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra) could get noticeably thicker camera modules with more prominent black glass.
These changes come from a recent Max Tech YouTube leak using CAD-based dummy units.
iPhone 18 Pro Max expected bulkier
The iPhone 18 Pro Max might be slightly bulkier overall, likely to fit upgraded camera tech and a bigger battery, possibly up to 5,200mAh.
Plus, the main camera is expected to feature a variable aperture system (like on DSLRs), which should mean better low-light photos and more creative control for your shots.