Apple is adding AI chatbots to CarPlay
Technology
Bloomberg reports Apple is reportedly working on how to support AI chatbot apps within CarPlay, work that would theoretically bring popular chatbots—think ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude—into the car.
This upgrade could make in-car conversations a lot smarter and more interactive than what Siri can currently do, letting drivers ask questions or get help while keeping their hands on the wheel.
Apple is working on CarPlay Ultra
The upcoming CarPlay Ultra will give you control of certain vehicle settings via the CarPlay interface and connect directly with your car's main touchscreen and dashboard.
By opening the door to third-party AI apps, Apple is making the in-car tech experience feel more seamless—and giving users more choice beyond just Siri.