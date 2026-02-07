Apple is adding AI chatbots to CarPlay Technology Feb 07, 2026

Bloomberg reports Apple is reportedly working on how to support AI chatbot apps within CarPlay, work that would theoretically bring popular chatbots—think ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude—into the car.

This upgrade could make in-car conversations a lot smarter and more interactive than what Siri can currently do, letting drivers ask questions or get help while keeping their hands on the wheel.