Apple is banning anonymous chat apps from the App Store

Anonymous chat apps are popular with young people but have a reputation for bullying and harassment. Until now, developers just had to add reporting tools and moderation. With this new rule, Apple can block whole categories of these apps in one go—no case-by-case review needed.

Apple's recent moves

Apple's timing suggests two things: they're doubling down on child safety and trying to avoid past confusion over why certain apps got removed.

Backlash over removing ICEBlock (an app for tracking immigration enforcement) showed how unclear their rules were.

This update also comes after protestors used anonymous chat apps in places like Nepal and Iran—so Apple seems to be tightening control across the board.