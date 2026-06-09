Apple is finally bringing custom EQ controls to AirPods

User control

Adjust low, mid, and high frequencies

The new EQ feature will let users adjust low, mid, and high frequencies directly from the AirPods Settings. You'll also get an interactive preview of the audio changes. Plus, Apple promises that once you've set a custom EQ, you can "seamlessly switch back and forth to the default AirPods sound tuning." This is a major step toward giving users more control over their listening experience on AirPods.