Apple is finally bringing custom EQ controls to AirPods
What's the story
Apple has announced that its latest AirPods will be getting a customizable 3-band equalizer (EQ) this fall. The feature was revealed during the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The upcoming update will be available for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 with the public release of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 later this year.
User control
Adjust low, mid, and high frequencies
The new EQ feature will let users adjust low, mid, and high frequencies directly from the AirPods Settings. You'll also get an interactive preview of the audio changes. Plus, Apple promises that once you've set a custom EQ, you can "seamlessly switch back and forth to the default AirPods sound tuning." This is a major step toward giving users more control over their listening experience on AirPods.
Feature anticipation
A major step for Apple's audio products
The introduction of a custom EQ comes as a major development in Apple's audio product line. Until now, the company relied on its Adaptive EQ to optimize sound on the fly, which some users found limiting. The new feature is especially appealing for those who want more control over their AirPods' sound profile instead of relying solely on Apple's algorithms.
Market trend
Manual EQ settings are common in premium audio products
The custom EQ feature is a common expectation among users of premium audio products. Other companies like Sony and Bose have already provided similar features in their over-ear headphones and earbuds. While some users may prefer automatic EQ settings that enhance sound based on factors like ear shape, environment, and audio track quality, many still prefer the option to manually adjust their sound profile.
Feature reach
Which AirPods will get the new feature?
The custom EQ feature is likely to be available only on the latest AirPods powered by Apple's H2 chip. This means older models like the AirPods Pro 2 and first-generation AirPods Max may not get this update. It is also unclear if Beats' Powerbeats Pro 2, which also come with an H2 chip, will get custom EQ settings.