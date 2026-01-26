Apple is paying out $95 million over Siri privacy lawsuit

Who gets paid—and how much?

If you lived in the US and owned a Siri-enabled device between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024—and had Siri pick up your private chats by mistake—you might see a payout.

The average payment is about $8 per device (up to $40 per person), sent via direct deposit, prepaid gift card, or check.

Apple still denies any wrongdoing and insists those recordings weren't used for marketing or tied to user accounts, but this case puts the spotlight back on how our devices handle privacy.