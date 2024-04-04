Next Article

Apple's 'next big thing' could be personal robots

By Mudit Dube 12:44 pm Apr 04, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Apple is considering venturing into the personal robotics sector, according to Bloomberg. Engineers at the tech giant are said to be developing a mobile robot that can accompany users in their homes. In addition, they have also created an innovative table-top robotic device that uses a moveable screen. However, these projects are still in their early stages and it remains uncertain whether they will eventually be launched.

Strategic pivot

Apple's shift to robotics after abandoning EV project

Apple's foray into robotics follows its decision to abandon an electric vehicle project earlier this year. The company is under increasing pressure to identify new revenue streams. With robotics, Apple could potentially expand its presence in consumers' homes and capitalize on advancements in artificial intelligence. The robotic smart display is reportedly closer to completion than the mobile robot, although its status on the company's product roadmap has varied over time.

Early stages

Apple's robotics research: A preliminary investigation

The robotics research is being conducted within Apple's hardware engineering division as well as its AI and machine-learning group, led by John Giannandrea. Executives Matt Costello and Brian Lynch, who focus on home products, are overseeing the hardware development. Despite the ongoing work, Apple has not officially committed to either project yet, indicating that the research is still considered preliminary.

Stock movement

Market response to Apple's robotics venture

The announcement of Apple's entry into robotics was met with a lukewarm response from the stock market, with shares rising less than 1% to $169.65 at closing time in New York. In contrast, shares of Roomba manufacturer iRobot Corp saw a surge of up to 17%, suggesting investor speculation that it might profit from Apple's interest in this sector.

Growth strategy

Apple's future growth areas: Home and mixed reality

Before canceling its electric vehicle project, Apple had identified three areas for future growth: automotive, home, and mixed reality. With the car project now off the table and its first mixed-reality product already on the market, the iPhone maker's focus has shifted to other opportunities. This includes a potential entry into the smart home market, which could be facilitated by their ongoing research into personal robotics.

Project hurdles

Challenges and opportunities in Apple's robotics project

The table-top robotics project initially sparked interest among senior Apple executives several years ago. The idea was for the display to mimic a person's head movements during a FaceTime session and accurately focus on an individual in a crowd during video calls. However, concerns about consumers' willingness to pay a premium for such a device and challenges related to balancing the weight of a robotic motor on a small stand have emerged.

Innovation pursuit

Apple's quest for the 'next big thing'

Apple has been considering other concepts for the home segment, including a new iPad-like home hub. The company's quest for the "next big thing" has been ongoing since the Steve Jobs era. However, it has become increasingly challenging to build a product that could rival the iPhone, which accounted for 52% of Apple's $383.3 billion in sales last year.