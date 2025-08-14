Apple is working on AI robot, smart display for your home
Apple is gearing up to launch some fresh AI-powered home gadgets—a tabletop robot (coming in 2027), a smart display (expected by mid-2026), and new security cameras.
The robot will have a 7-inch moving screen that follows you around and chats using an upgraded Siri designed for natural group conversations.
The smart display skips the robotic arm but handles home controls, video calls, and music playback.
Devices will run on Charismatic OS
Both devices will run on Apple's upcoming multiuser operating system called Charismatic, which uses facial recognition to personalize features for everyone at home.
Siri's also getting a major upgrade with large language models so it can actually keep up with real conversations.
Cook says product pipeline is 'amazing'
With these launches, Apple clearly wants to challenge Amazon Ring and Google Nest in the smart-home game.
CEO Tim Cook even called the product pipeline "amazing," noting that some of it will be seen soon, while some will come later.