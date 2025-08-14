Apple is working on AI robot, smart display for your home Technology Aug 14, 2025

Apple is gearing up to launch some fresh AI-powered home gadgets—a tabletop robot (coming in 2027), a smart display (expected by mid-2026), and new security cameras.

The robot will have a 7-inch moving screen that follows you around and chats using an upgraded Siri designed for natural group conversations.

The smart display skips the robotic arm but handles home controls, video calls, and music playback.