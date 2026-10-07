Apple issues iOS 18.7.7 patch after DarkSword code posted
Apple just rolled out a must-have security update for iPhones running iOS 18 after a serious spyware exploit called DarkSword was found.
This exploit, spotted by Google, Lookout, and iVerify on March 18, 2026, lets hackers break in through shady websites, mainly hitting places like Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.
Things got riskier when the code went public on GitHub, so Apple quickly released patch version 18.7.7 to protect iPhone owners who can jump to iOS 26 but have chosen to stick with iOS 18.
Apple urges iOS 18 users update
Apple usually wants everyone on the latest OS, but this time they're urging anyone still on iOS 18 (and not yet on iOS 26) to install the patch ASAP.
Security expert Vincenzo Iozzo points out that a significant portion of the customer base is still vulnerable.
You can grab the update right from your Settings, and it's definitely worth two minutes for some peace of mind.