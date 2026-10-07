Apple issues iOS 18.7.7 patch after DarkSword code posted

Apple just rolled out a must-have security update for iPhones running iOS 18 after a serious spyware exploit called DarkSword was found.

This exploit, spotted by Google, Lookout, and iVerify on March 18, 2026, lets hackers break in through shady websites, mainly hitting places like Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

Things got riskier when the code went public on GitHub, so Apple quickly released patch version 18.7.7 to protect iPhone owners who can jump to iOS 26 but have chosen to stick with iOS 18.