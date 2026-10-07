Apple issues iOS 26.4.2 after FBI accessed retained Signal notifications
Technology
Apple just dropped an important iOS update (26.4.2) after patching a bug that let the FBI access retained Signal notification content on iPhones.
Basically, even if notifications were marked for deletion, iOS sometimes kept them around, putting your privacy at risk.
Signal confirms flaw and thanks Apple
The flaw came to light during a federal trial when the FBI managed to pull message content from someone's iPhone, even though the app was gone, because old notifications weren't fully erased.
Signal confirmed this and thanked Apple for fixing it quickly.
If you use messaging apps, it's a good idea to update your device now (just head to Settings > General > Software Updates) so your chats stay private.