Apple issues security updates fixing Bluetooth, AirPlay and Messages flaws

Apple rolled out key security updates today for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and Vision Pro.

These patches fix some pretty serious flaws in Bluetooth pairing, AirPlay, and Messages that could have let hackers connect to your device or access your data without you knowing.

Both Apple's own team and outside researchers caught these bugs.

If you haven't updated yet, it's a good idea to do it as soon as possible.