Apple issues updates fixing 29 vulnerabilities on iPhone iPad Mac
Apple has rolled out iOS 26.6.1, along with iPadOS 26.6.1 and MacOS 26.6.2, fixing 29 vulnerabilities across iPhones, Macs, and iPads.
None of them is reported as having been exploited by hackers, but now that they're public, updating is a smart move to keep your device safe.
For older devices that don't support iOS 26, Apple also released iOS 18.7.10 and iPadOS 18.7.10 with the same security fixes and patches for a variety of other flaws.
Apple patches ImageIO and WebKit issues
One big fix tackles a bug in ImageIO that could let hackers mess with your device's memory or run unwanted code, definitely not ideal!
Most of the patched issues were in WebKit (the engine behind Safari), so expect smoother browsing too.
Interestingly, nine of these vulnerabilities were found by OpenAI's Codex Security, proof that A.I. is becoming a real MVP in keeping our tech secure.
With iOS 27 expected to launch in September 2026 and regular updates like this one (July's patch fixed 91 flaws!), Apple is clearly making security a top priority for everyone using their devices.