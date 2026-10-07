Apple issues updates fixing 29 vulnerabilities on iPhone iPad Mac

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.6.1, along with iPadOS 26.6.1 and MacOS 26.6.2, fixing 29 vulnerabilities across iPhones, Macs, and iPads.

None of them is reported as having been exploited by hackers, but now that they're public, updating is a smart move to keep your device safe.

For older devices that don't support iOS 26, Apple also released iOS 18.7.10 and iPadOS 18.7.10 with the same security fixes and patches for a variety of other flaws.