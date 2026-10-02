Apple issues urgent iOS 18 update after DarkSword vulnerability
Apple just dropped an urgent iOS 18 update after a major security hole, called DarkSword, was found.
This bug lets hackers break in through shady websites, steal your data, and even control your phone without you knowing.
Security teams from Google and iVerify flagged it back in March.
Users urged to install iOS 18.7.7
DarkSword has been active since late 2025, mainly targeting users in countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Ukraine.
Because its code is out on GitHub, anyone can use it, making it a global risk.
As Vincenzo Iozzo, CEO and co-founder of identity security firm SlashID, put it, the exploit is "reliable" and "adaptable."
If you're still on iOS 18, head to Settings > General > Software Update and grab version 18.7.7 as soon as possible; turning on automatic updates will help keep your phone safer going forward.