Apple launches 12 month option for cheaper App Store subscriptions
Technology
Apple just dropped a new deal for App Store subscriptions: developers can now offer lower monthly prices, but you'll need to commit for 12 months.
You pay month to month for a year, and after that, you're free to cancel any time, so it's kind of like locking in a student discount, but with some fine print.
Apple rollout excludes US and Singapore
This plan is launching almost everywhere except the US and Singapore, and you'll need iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 or newer.
Apple says it's making things clearer by showing key details up front and sending reminders before renewals.
Even if you try to bail early, you still have to finish paying for that first year, so read the details before signing up.