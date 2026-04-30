Apple launches 12 month option for cheaper App Store subscriptions

Apple rollout excludes US and Singapore

This plan is launching almost everywhere except the US and Singapore, and you'll need iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 or newer.

Apple says it's making things clearer by showing key details up front and sending reminders before renewals.

Even if you try to bail early, you still have to finish paying for that first year, so read the details before signing up.