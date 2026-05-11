Apple launches India education discounts on Series 11, SE, Ultra
Technology
Apple just rolled out education discounts on its Series 11, SE, and Ultra smartwatches, across India.
If you're a college student or educator, this back-to-school offer means you can save some cash on your next Apple Watch.
The deal is available both in Apple retail stores and on the official Apple Education Store online.
Verify via UNiDAYS for Apple discounts
To grab the discount, all you need to do is verify your student or educator status through UNiDAYS using your institutional email or a student or faculty identification card.
Bonus: these education deals aren't just for watches: they also cover Macs, iPads, and accessories.
According to Apple, the Apple Watch offer runs all year and retail staff are there to help if you need advice picking out your device.