Apple launches India education discounts on Series 11, SE, Ultra

Verify via UNiDAYS for Apple discounts

To grab the discount, all you need to do is verify your student or educator status through UNiDAYS using your institutional email or a student or faculty identification card.

Bonus: these education deals aren't just for watches: they also cover Macs, iPads, and accessories.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch offer runs all year and retail staff are there to help if you need advice picking out your device.