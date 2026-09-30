Apple launches India sale offering up to ₹15,000 cashback
Apple's latest India sale is here, offering up to ₹15,000 cash back on select devices when you pay with American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards.
Big names like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max get up to ₹7,000 in instant cashback (now at ₹1,57,900 and ₹1,72,900), while the iPhone Air gets up to ₹5,000 cashback.
MacBook Pro cashback and free trials
MacBook Pros see the biggest cashback offer: up to ₹15,000 in instant cashback brings the 14-inch M5 Pro model to ₹2,34,900 and the 16-inch version to ₹2,84,900.
There are also deals on MacBook Air (up to ₹9,000 cashback), Mac Studio (up to ₹10,000 cashback), and even older models like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.
Plus: up to six months of No Cost EMI options and three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade sweeten the deal, and if you trade in your old device, you can save even more.