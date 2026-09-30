Apple launches India sale offering up to ₹15,000 cashback

MacBook Pros see the biggest cashback offer: up to ₹15,000 in instant cashback brings the 14-inch M5 Pro model to ₹2,34,900 and the 16-inch version to ₹2,84,900.

There are also deals on MacBook Air (up to ₹9,000 cashback), Mac Studio (up to ₹10,000 cashback), and even older models like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.

Plus: up to six months of No Cost EMI options and three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade sweeten the deal, and if you trade in your old device, you can save even more.