Apple launches iOS 26.5 with default beta RCS end-to-end encryption Technology May 12, 2026

Apple just dropped iOS 26.5, and the big news is that RCS messages can now get end-to-end encryption as the feature rolls out over the coming months, meaning your cross-platform chats are a lot more private.

This beta feature is on by default, but you can tweak it in Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging if you want.