Apple launches iOS 26.5 with default beta RCS end-to-end encryption
Technology
Apple just dropped iOS 26.5, and the big news is that RCS messages can now get end-to-end encryption as the feature rolls out over the coming months, meaning your cross-platform chats are a lot more private.
This beta feature is on by default, but you can tweak it in Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging if you want.
Lock icon indicates carrier encryption rollout
You'll see a little lock icon in your message threads when encryption's active, so you know your chats are secure (as long as your carrier supports it).
More carriers will get this soon.