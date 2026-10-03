Apple launches iOS 27 with Siri AI beta, English-only
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, and the headline feature is a new beta version of Siri AI.
This smarter Siri can handle tasks better and give more accurate answers (right now it's English-only, but more languages are coming in October).
iOS 27 updates, iOS 26.7 available
iOS 27 also brings upgraded photo editing tools, stronger password security, and fresh Screen Time options to help keep kids safe.
Plus, Apple patched more than 120 security flaws in this update.
If you've got an older device, there's iOS 26.7 with nearly 80 security fixes and some updates for Apple Music and keyboard accuracy (just check your settings to see which update fits your device).