Apple launches iPad Air with M4 and iPhone 17e
Apple just dropped its latest iPad Air, now powered by the supercharged M4 chip, making it more than twice as fast as the old M1 version.
Apple also launched the new iPhone 17e, keeping things fresh for Apple fans.
iPad Air preorders March 4
The upgraded iPad Air packs an eight-core CPU and nine-core GPU for smooth multitasking and gaming.
It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster connections, and the C1X chip is included in cellular models and is 30% more efficient than the previous generation's.
You'll get improved memory bandwidth, a Center Stage camera for better video calls, and full support for Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (sold separately).
Prices stay put at $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch), with preorders starting March 4 and shipping from March 11.