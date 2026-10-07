Apple launches iPad Air with M4 and iPhone 17e

The upgraded iPad Air packs an eight-core CPU and nine-core GPU for smooth multitasking and gaming.

It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster connections, and the C1X chip is included in cellular models and is 30% more efficient than the previous generation's.

You'll get improved memory bandwidth, a Center Stage camera for better video calls, and full support for Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (sold separately).

Prices stay put at $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch), with preorders starting March 4 and shipping from March 11.