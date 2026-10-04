Apple launches iPad Air with M4 chip and Wi-Fi 7
Technology
Apple just launched the latest iPad Air, now powered by the speedy M4 chip.
It packs an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, so it's more than twice as fast and renders 3D graphics four times quicker than before.
With upgraded N1 and C1X chips, you also get Wi-Fi 7 support and better cellular connectivity.
Prices unchanged $599 11-inch $799 13-inch
Good news: prices haven't changed. The 11-inch model starts at $599 and the 13-inch at $799.
The new iPad Air works with Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard.
Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says these upgrades are all about helping you be more creative and productive with iPadOS 26.
Preorders open March 4, with devices available from March 11.