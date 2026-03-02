Apple launches iPhone 17e with support for Apple Intelligence

What's new?

The 17e keeps its sharp 48MP camera but adds Fusion tech for better zoom and crisp video in 4K with Dolby Vision and Spatial Audio.

Charging supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W.

On top of that, it's built using more recycled materials (like an all-recycled cobalt battery), comes in black, white or a soft pink shade, and is tougher against water, dust, and scratches thanks to IP68 rating and Ceramic Shield 2.