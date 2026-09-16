Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max from ₹164,900

The new iPhones feature a sharp 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display, run on the speedy A20 Pro chip, and offer up to a massive 2TB of storage.

You get a powerful three rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens, plus battery life that lasts up to 36 hours of video playback on eSIM models or even 45 hours (Pro Max) of video playback.

If you're looking to save some cash, Apple's offering ₹7,000 cash back with select cards and trade-in deals that can knock off another ₹45,000 to 81,500 when you swap your old device.