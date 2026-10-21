Apple launches iPhone Duo Oct 23 with limited store availability
Technology
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, officially launches October 23, but don't expect to just walk in and buy one: in-store availability is limited.
Online preorders have already sold out, with some folks waiting until next year for delivery.
Still, Apple says you can drop by stores to visit Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo in person.
iPhone Duo $1,999 regional pickup rules
The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 and comes with a 5.4-inch outer screen plus a roomy 7.6-inch inner display.
If you're in the US Canada, Australia, Mexico, or most of Europe and the UK you can try your luck walking into a store or picking up your preorder.
In places like mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, and Japan, though, it's preorder pickup only; no walk-ins this time around.