Apple launches new Studio Display with 27-inch XDR panel

The Studio Display XDR uses mini-LED tech with 2,304 dimming zones for deep contrast and super-bright highlights—up to 2,000 nits in HDR mode. You get smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and wide color coverage (Adobe RGB and more), making it great for detailed creative work.

Both displays now come with Center Stage camera

Both models now include a sharper 12MP Center Stage camera, better mics for calls or streaming, spatial audio with six speakers, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and an optional nano-texture glass finish.

The XDR version starts at $3,299 (with adjustable stand), while the regular Studio Display is $1,599.

Pre-orders open March 4; they hit stores March 11.

If you're serious about your setup—and have the budget—these are worth a look.