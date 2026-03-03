Apple launches new Studio Display with 27-inch XDR panel
Apple just dropped its new 27-inch Studio Display XDR, replacing the old Pro Display XDR, and an updated Studio Display.
Both are built for creative pros—think video editors, designers, and anyone who needs top-tier visuals—with sharp 5K Retina displays at 5120x2880 resolution.
The Studio Display XDR is all about visuals
The Studio Display XDR uses mini-LED tech with 2,304 dimming zones for deep contrast and super-bright highlights—up to 2,000 nits in HDR mode.
You get smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and wide color coverage (Adobe RGB and more), making it great for detailed creative work.
Both displays now come with Center Stage camera
Both models now include a sharper 12MP Center Stage camera, better mics for calls or streaming, spatial audio with six speakers, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and an optional nano-texture glass finish.
The XDR version starts at $3,299 (with adjustable stand), while the regular Studio Display is $1,599.
Pre-orders open March 4; they hit stores March 11.
If you're serious about your setup—and have the budget—these are worth a look.