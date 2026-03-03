Apple launches new Studio Displays with Thunderbolt 5 ports

The regular Studio Display starts at $1,599 and rocks a sharp 5K Retina display with P3 color and optional nano-texture glass. The XDR version takes things further for $3,299: mini-LED backlighting, tons of local dimming zones, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz—and it can even charge your laptop at up to 140W.

These displays are not for everyone

The Studio Display XDR is built for serious creators—think video editors or designers—plus it has pro medical imaging features in the works.

If you just want a nice screen for everyday stuff or gaming though, these might be overkill (and pretty hard on your wallet).