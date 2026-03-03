Apple launches new Studio Displays with Thunderbolt 5 ports
Apple just dropped two new monitors—the refreshed 27-inch Studio Display and the all-new Studio Display XDR.
Both come packed with 12MP Center Stage cameras, a studio-quality three-microphone array, a punchy six-speaker system with deeper bass, and Thunderbolt 5 ports; Apple says the Studio Display can be daisy-chained up to four displays.
Pre-orders open March 4; they hit stores March 11.
The regular display costs $1,599; XDR version starts at $3,299
The regular Studio Display starts at $1,599 and rocks a sharp 5K Retina display with P3 color and optional nano-texture glass.
The XDR version takes things further for $3,299: mini-LED backlighting, tons of local dimming zones, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz—and it can even charge your laptop at up to 140W.
These displays are not for everyone
The Studio Display XDR is built for serious creators—think video editors or designers—plus it has pro medical imaging features in the works.
If you just want a nice screen for everyday stuff or gaming though, these might be overkill (and pretty hard on your wallet).