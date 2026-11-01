Apple launches touchscreen MacBook Pros, M7 chips arrive next year
Technology
Big news for Mac fans: Apple has already launched its all-new touchscreen MacBook Pros, and next year it will introduce second-generation touchscreen MacBook Pro models.
The new models will run on M7 Pro and M7 Max chips with new AI hardware capabilities, and there's even a refreshed 14-inch entry-level version coming.
This is a major shift.
MacBook Pros lighter but not tablets
The new MacBook Pros will be lighter and have better cooling, but don't expect them to turn into tablets or work with the Apple Pencil.
Apple still wants Macs and iPads to feel different.
These updates are all about keeping up with Windows laptops and making it easier for your devices to work together, showing how Apple balances familiar designs with fresh ideas.