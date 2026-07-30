Apple launches US upgrade program leasing iPhones iPads Macs watches
Apple has rolled out the Apple Upgrade Program in the US letting you lease iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches for a monthly fee, starting at $17.99 for iPhones and $11.99 for Watches.
Payments are handled through Klarna's buy now, pay later service, making it simpler to keep up with the latest tech without dropping a ton of cash upfront.
Leases run 12 to 36 months
You can lease your device for 12 to 36 months and swap it for a newer one when your term ends: just return your old device.
Signing up only needs a soft credit check (so no worries about your score).
This program replaces older payment plans like the iPhone Upgrade Program; you can still buy outright or use other financing if you prefer.
The update follows recent price hikes on MacBooks and iPads due to rising production costs.