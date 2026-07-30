Apple launches US upgrade program leasing iPhones iPads Macs watches

You can lease your device for 12 to 36 months and swap it for a newer one when your term ends: just return your old device.

Signing up only needs a soft credit check (so no worries about your score).

This program replaces older payment plans like the iPhone Upgrade Program; you can still buy outright or use other financing if you prefer.

The update follows recent price hikes on MacBooks and iPads due to rising production costs.