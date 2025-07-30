Next Article
Apple launches video shopping in India—what it means
Apple just launched "Shop with a Specialist over Video" in India, letting you chat with an Apple Store expert over a secure one-way video call—no matter what device you use.
Now, you can ask questions, compare products, and get help with financing or trade-ins right from your couch, Monday through Friday between 10am and 7pm.
India is only the 2nd country to get this feature
It's part of Apple's push to make shopping more personal and digital at the same time—so if you want advice before buying that new iPhone or need info on EMI or exchange offers, it's all just a quick call away.