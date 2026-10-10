Apple's LG home accessories could get these iPhone features
What's the story
Apple is said to be working with LG on a new range of smart home accessories. The lineup, which includes a thermostat, temperature sensor, deadbolt lock, wired video doorbell, and security cameras, could come with iPhone proximity controls, according to leaker "pdfu." This means users may be able to control these devices by simply bringing their iPhones close or tapping them against the accessory.
Feature details
How the proximity control feature will work
The Proximity Control feature will show a shortcut when an iPhone is tapped against or brought close to an accessory.
For instance, the Dynamic Island will show an "Open Controls" button for thermostats, while cameras and doorbells will show a camera viewer instead.
This interaction would also work on iPads and iPhones without a Dynamic Island, using a notification that stays active for 30 seconds.
Twitter Post
Tapping/bringing iPhone near accessory shows hint in Dynamic Island
Apple’s “second-party” LG accessories will debut another Home feature: Proximity Control.— pdfu (@itspdfu) October 9, 2026
As with HomePod, tapping or bringing iPhone near the accessory shows a hint in the Dynamic Island. An “Open Controls” button opens the accessory’s controls. Cameras and doorbells show a… pic.twitter.com/GiFADVwQe3
Tech specs
Accessories will use an identifier stored on an NFC tag
The smart home accessories will use an identifier stored on a near-field communication (NFC) tag and a Bluetooth Low Energy broadcast for recognition and proximity interactions.
The first tap on a device will also give Dynamic Island feedback as setup begins.
This feature has been in development since iOS 27, with its settings changing during development.
Pairing process
Pairing can begin even if the accessory is unpowered
The second feature of these accessories will let pairing begin even when an accessory is unpowered.
An iPhone will use NFC to transfer its pairing identity and network credentials into the accessory's secure element.
Once powered on, the device will connect to Wi-Fi or Thread, allowing a home hub to finish Matter setup.
This setup method will be exclusive to HomeKit, with LG replacing the secure element's Matter NFC applet with a HomeKit applet.
Twitter Post
"Tap to set up without power" feature
LG home accessories are set to debut with HomeKit-exclusive “tap to set up without power” feature, according to iOS 27 code and device firmware.— pdfu (@itspdfu) October 8, 2026
When you tap your iPhone on the accessory, HomeKit pairing happens over NFC. Your iPhone’s pairing identity and network credentials… pic.twitter.com/8LiNVcPrbO
Launch details
Apple's upcoming event could preview LG's accessories
Apple has recently announced its "Welcome home" event for Tuesday, October 13, where it is expected to unveil a home hub, an updated Apple TV 4K, and a refreshed HomePod mini.
The company could also preview LG's accessories, although Bloomberg reports that their release is still at least a few months away.