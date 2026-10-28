Apple limits Rosetta support to older games on macOS 28
Technology
Heads up, Mac users: Apple's making a big change in macOS 28.
Rosetta, the tool that lets Intel-based apps run on Apple silicon Macs, will now only work for a few older games that still need Intel frameworks.
This means most older Intel apps won't run like they used to.
Apple suggests switching to universal apps
Apple suggests switching over to "Universal" or "Apple silicon" versions of your favorite apps for smoother performance.
You can spot which of your apps still rely on Intel by selecting them in Finder and pressing Command-I: just check the "Kind" section.
If you're not sure about your setup, on macOS 27 Golden Gate or later, System Settings > General > About > Details will show you all your Intel-based apps at a glance.