Apple limits security bug reports after ChatGPT flood overwhelmed reviewers
Technology
Apple just put a limit on how many security bugs researchers can report at once.
This is because AI tools like ChatGPT were flooding Apple's system with tons of fake or imaginary vulnerabilities, making things tougher for the team that checks each report by hand.
Bynarios flagged over 50 macOS flaws
Some security groups, like Bynarios, used ChatGPT to spot more than 50 possible macOS flaws in just three weeks, but couldn't report them all due to Apple's new cap.
Previously, Apple had a special channel for reporting bugs and even offered rewards up to $5 million for confirmed problems.
Now, stricter rules are meant to help manage the overload but might delay important fixes.