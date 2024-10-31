Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has doubled the base RAM capacity of its MacBook Air models to 16GB without increasing the price, starting at $999.

The premium models now offer 24GB RAM at no extra cost.

The premium models now offer 24GB RAM at no extra cost.

This upgrade, available in India too, is expected to enhance the performance of Apple Intelligence features and multitasking capabilities.

No price hike for upgraded memory

Apple doubles MacBook Air base RAM capacity without raising prices

By Akash Pandey 04:53 pm Oct 31, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Apple has announced a major upgrade for its MacBook Air lineup, doubling the base memory from 8GB to 16GB. The improvement comes for the 13-inch models with M2 and M3 chips and the 15-inch model with an M3 chip. The entire Mac lineup now begins with a minimum of 16GB RAM, marking the end of the 8GB era. Despite this massive RAM bump, Apple has confirmed that there won't be a price hike for the Air models in the US.

Official announcement

Official statement on MacBook Air upgrade

In an official statement, Apple said, "MacBook Air is the world's most popular laptop, and with Apple Intelligence, it's even better." "Now, models with M2 and M3 double the starting memory to 16GB while keeping the starting price at just $999 — a terrific value for the world's best-selling laptop." This move further highlights Apple's commitment to offering high-quality products at competitive prices.

Enhanced configurations

Premium MacBook Air models now offer 24GB RAM

Along with the base memory upgrade, Apple has also upgraded its premium MacBook Air configurations. These high-end models now offer 24GB of RAM at no extra cost, making them even more valuable. This comes just days after Apple's launch of new iMac, Mac mini, and base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with a minimum of 16GB RAM.

Product details

Specifications remain unchanged

Apart from the RAM upgrade, no other changes hae been announced for the MacBook Air. Both models will continue to sport 13.6-inch Liquid Retina displays. The M3 model comes with 512GB storage, while the M2 version offers 256GB storage, as standard. Further, all MacBook Air models come with a MagSafe 3 charging port and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports for connectivity.

Market pricing

MacBook Air pricing in India

In the Indian market, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chipset costs ₹99,900 for the base 16GB RAM variant. The same model with M3 chipset and 16GB RAM is priced at ₹1,14,900. The bigger 15-inch M3 MacBook Air starts at ₹1,34,900. Earlier, upgrading to 16GB RAM costed an additional ₹20,000 in India.

Performance upgrade

Enhanced memory to boost Apple Intelligence features

The increased memory in MacBook Air models is likely to offer more resources for Apple Intelligence-branded features introduced with the macOS Sequoia update. This enhancement could further improve the operation of apps and multitasking capabilities, giving users a smoother, more efficient computing experience. The upgraded configurations are already available for purchase through Apple's online store, retail locations, and authorized resellers.